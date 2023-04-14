Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
2098.00 JPY   +0.48%
Apr. 14, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: April 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.

04/14/2023 | 02:26am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,519.43 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,542.97 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 16.84 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 201.76 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 1,918.6yen
March 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 66,110yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 10.21yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 8.40yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
More news
