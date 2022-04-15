Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
2184.50 JPY   -0.41%
02:30aAPR. 15, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 3rd week April 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
04/13APR. 13, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : April 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
04/10JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 11, 2022OSE Notice Concerning Trading of Platinum and Palladium Futures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apr. 15, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week April 2022): Nikkei 225

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,122.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,616.78 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 26,876.25 yen
TOPIX 1,904.02 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,156.94 points
Nikkei 225 VI 22.49 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 489.16 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 248.26 points
February 2022 Contracts
Gold 6,987 yen
Platinum 3,955 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
March 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 82,670yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 30.76yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 25.44yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 31.99yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 26.03yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:30aAPR. 15, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week April 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
04/13APR. 13, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : April 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
04/10JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 11, 2022OSE Notice Concerning Trading of Platinum and Palladium Futu..
PU
04/08APR. 08, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : April 2022): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
04/04JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 04, 2022TOCOMInformation New Listing of LNG (Platts JKM) Futures and..
PU
04/04APR. 04, 2022OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PR : April 2022): CME Group Petroleum
PU
04/01JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 01, 2022OSETOCOM Reference Prices of Electricity Futures and LNG Fut..
PU
04/01APR. 01, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week April 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
03/31Tokyo Stock Exchange marks final trading day ahead of bourse shakeup
AQ
03/31TRANSCRIPT : Japan Exchange Group, Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 50 250 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2022 99 243 M 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 1 157 B 9 189 M 9 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,80x
EV / Sales 2023 7,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 193,50 JPY
Average target price 2 567,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.89%9 189
CME GROUP INC.4.77%85 420
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-13.02%17 496
ASX LIMITED-11.26%11 794
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-8.80%5 638
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-6.80%2 766