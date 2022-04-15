Apr. 15, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week April 2022): Nikkei 225
04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
27,122.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,616.78 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
26,876.25 yen
TOPIX
1,904.02 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,156.94 points
Nikkei 225 VI
22.49 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
489.16 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
248.26 points
February 2022 Contracts
Gold
6,987 yen
Platinum
3,955 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
March 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
82,670yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
30.76yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
25.44yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
31.99yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
26.03yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
