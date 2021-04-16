Apr. 16, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week April 2021): Nikkei 225

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 225 M 1 225 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 474 M 474 M Net cash 2021 106 B 977 M 977 M P/E ratio 2021 28,8x Yield 2021 2,46% Capitalization 1 483 B 13 636 M 13 620 M EV / Sales 2021 10,3x EV / Sales 2022 9,85x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 400,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 770,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -6,14% Spread / Average Target -13,4% Spread / Lowest Target -20,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 5.00% 13 636 CME GROUP INC. 13.58% 74 242 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 26.37% 15 869 ASX LIMITED 0.44% 10 870 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 7.79% 5 210 PLUS500 LTD. 5.93% 2 144