Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apr. 16, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week April 2021): Nikkei 225

04/16/2021 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 29,909.73 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 29,743.41 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 29,793.11 yen
TOPIX 1,961.13 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,683.62 points
Nikkei 225 VI 16.66 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
February 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,015 yen（per gram）
Platinum 4,400 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
March 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 44,010 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 6.70 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 6.13 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 6.77 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 6.26 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:27aAPR. 16, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week April 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
04/14APR. 14, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : April 2021): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
04/09NIKKEI 225  : Edges Up 0.2% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen
MT
04/08NIKKEI 225  : Slips 0.1% On Pandemic Outlook, Stronger Yen
MT
04/05JAPAN EXCHANGE  : Apr. 05, 2021TSE TSE and FactSet Announce Plans for New Themat..
PU
04/02APR. 02, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week April 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
04/01APR. 01, 2021TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : March 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity
PU
03/31MAR. 31, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : March 2021): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
03/30JAPAN EXCHANGE  : Climate-related disclosures mulled in Tokyo bourse guideline r..
AQ
03/26MAR. 26, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week March 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2021 51 569 M 474 M 474 M
Net cash 2021 106 B 977 M 977 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 1 483 B 13 636 M 13 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 770,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -6,14%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.5.00%13 636
CME GROUP INC.13.58%74 242
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.26.37%15 869
ASX LIMITED0.44%10 870
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS7.79%5 210
PLUS500 LTD.5.93%2 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ