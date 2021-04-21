Apr. 21, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: April 2021): TAIEX

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 235 M 1 235 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 478 M 478 M Net cash 2021 106 B 985 M 985 M P/E ratio 2021 27,7x Yield 2021 2,55% Capitalization 1 427 B 13 197 M 13 216 M EV / Sales 2021 9,91x EV / Sales 2022 9,45x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 400,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 666,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -2,48% Spread / Average Target -9,98% Spread / Lowest Target -17,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 1.06% 13 197 CME GROUP INC. 12.93% 73 818 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 27.61% 16 024 ASX LIMITED -1.14% 10 841 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 6.79% 5 132 PLUS500 LTD. 3.17% 2 170