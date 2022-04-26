Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
2014.00 JPY   -4.05%
02:20aAPR. 26, 2022TSE DECISION ON DELISTING, ETC. : UCHIDA ESCO CO.,Ltd.
PU
12:40aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Earnings Release, Q4 FY2021
PU
04/25JAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apr. 26, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: UCHIDA ESCO CO.,Ltd.

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Apr. 26, 2022 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: UCHIDA ESCO CO.,Ltd.
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name UCHIDA ESCO CO.,Ltd. stock
(Code: 4699, Market Division: Standard Market)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Apr. 26, 2022(Tue.) to May 26, 2022(Thu.)
（３）Delisting Date May 27, 2022(Fri.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of UCHIDA ESCO CO.Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: May 31, 2022) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than UCHIDA YOKO CO.,LTD. (Code: 8057, Market Segment: Prime Market) will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Apr. 27, 2022(Wed.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:20aAPR. 26, 2022TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : UCHIDA ESCO CO.,Ltd.
PU
12:40aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Earnings Release, Q4 FY2021
PU
04/25JAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (..
PU
04/25JAPAN EXCHANGE : Overview of Earnings for FY2021
PU
04/25APR. 25, 2022OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PR : April 2022): Gold, Platinum
PU
04/22APR. 22, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week April 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
04/20APR. 20, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : April 2022): TAIEX
PU
04/18APR. 18, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : May 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
04/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 15, 2022OSE Suspension of Designation as Good Delivery Materials for..
PU
04/15APR. 15, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week April 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2022 50 250 M 394 M 394 M
Net cash 2022 99 243 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 1 107 B 8 673 M 8 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
EV / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 099,00 JPY
Average target price 2 567,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.64%8 673
CME GROUP INC.-2.42%80 122
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-21.03%16 147
ASX LIMITED-11.16%11 602
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-13.53%2 696
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.30.94%1 729