    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-16 am EDT
2182.00 JPY   -0.43%
02:32aAUG. 16, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT PRICES UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : September 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
08/12AUG. 12, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : August 2022): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
08/10AUG. 10, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Shinoken Group Co.,Ltd.
PU
Aug. 16, 2022TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: September 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
August 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,525.62 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,930.60 yen
TOPIX 1,963.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,676.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI 19.59 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
August 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 237.66 points
June 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,913 yen
Platinum 3,936 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 6,144.8yen
July 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 88,720yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 30.25yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 23.88yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 42.16yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 31.18yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2023 48 039 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2023 129 B 972 M 972 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 1 154 B 8 673 M 8 673 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,48x
EV / Sales 2024 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 191,50 JPY
Average target price 2 380,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.97%8 673
CME GROUP INC.-11.46%72 822
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.90%14 986
ASX LIMITED-11.12%11 353
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 858
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.19.95%1 604