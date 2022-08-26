Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
2163.50 JPY   -0.30%
02:31aAUG. 26, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 4th week August 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
08/25AUG. 25, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO MARKET) : Pear Capital,inc.
PU
08/24AUG. 24, 2022TSE APPLICATION FOR LISTING ON TOKYO PRO MARKET : Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
Aug. 26, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 4th week August 2022): Nikkei 225

08/26/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
August 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,525.62 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,930.60 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 29,099.40 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 28,657.60 yen
TOPIX 1,963.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,676.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI 19.59 points
TAIEX 15,452 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
August 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,691 yen
Platinum 3,893 yen
CME Group Petroleum 237.66 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 6,144.8yen
July 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 88,720yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 30.25yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 23.88yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 42.16yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 31.18yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
