Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aug. 27, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 4th week August 2021): Nikkei 225

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
August 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,093.15 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,707.41 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 27,217.84 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 27,594.09 yen
TOPIX 1,958.27 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,636.50 points
Nikkei 225 VI 18.43 points
TAIEX 16,785 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
August 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,321 yen（per gram）
Platinum 3,548 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
July 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 50,580 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 7.98 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 8.40 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 9.37 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 9.83 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:21aAUG. 27, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week August 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
08/26AUG. 26, 2021OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PR : August 2021): Gold, Platinum
PU
08/20AUG. 20, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week August 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
08/18AUG. 18, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : August 2021): TAIEX
PU
08/13AUG. 13, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : August 2021): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
08/11AUG. 11, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : August 2021): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
08/02AUG. 02, 2021TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : July 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity
PU
07/30JUL. 30, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : July 2021): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
07/21JUL. 21, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week July 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
07/19JAPAN EXCHANGE : Quantus Holdings Strategies Says Trading Activities in Tokyo Wi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net income 2022 49 238 M 448 M 448 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 916 M 916 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 1 375 B 12 493 M 12 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,54x
EV / Sales 2023 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 618,50 JPY
Average target price 2 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.74%12 493
CME GROUP INC.10.02%71 932
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.39.95%17 676
ASX LIMITED21.78%12 192
PLUS500 LTD.1.72%2 059
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED93.68%1 727