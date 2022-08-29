Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-29 am EDT
2072.00 JPY   -4.23%
02:41aAUG. 29, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (ETF) : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund(Nomura Asset Management)
PU
08/26AUG. 26, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 4th week August 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
08/25AUG. 25, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO MARKET) : Pear Capital,inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aug. 29, 2022TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund(Nomura Asset Management)

08/29/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Aug. 29, 2022 TSEApproval of Initial listing (ETF):NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund(Nomura Asset Management)
Tweet

Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new ETFs managed by Nomura Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Friday, September 16 , 2022.

Code Issue Name Indicator Trading Unit
2863 NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund S&P Balanced Equity and Bond - Conservative JPY Hedged Index (TTM) 10 units

Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.

TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.

For more information, please refer to the pages below.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Product Development Group, New Listings Department
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:41aAUG. 29, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservat..
PU
08/26AUG. 26, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week August 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
08/25AUG. 25, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : Pear Capital,inc.
PU
08/24AUG. 24, 2022TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
08/24JAPAN EXCHANGE : Aug. 24, 2022OSE Price Limits for Options Trading (from September 1, 2022..
PU
08/19JAPAN EXCHANGE : Aug. 19, 2022JPXIInformation Launch of Website for Visualization of Green..
PU
08/19AUG. 19, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : Fitworks Co.,Ltd.
PU
08/19AUG. 19, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week August 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
08/17AUG. 17, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : Aug 2022): TAIEX
PU
08/16AUG. 16, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : September 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 999 M 999 M
Net income 2023 48 039 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2023 129 B 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 1 139 B 8 303 M 8 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
EV / Sales 2024 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 163,50 JPY
Average target price 2 380,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.08%8 303
CME GROUP INC.-14.06%70 575
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-29.61%14 410
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 710
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-35.92%3 962
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-36.93%1 788