Aug. 29, 2022TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund(Nomura Asset Management)
Aug. 29, 2022 TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund(Nomura Asset Management)
Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new ETFs managed by Nomura Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Friday, September 16 , 2022.
2863
NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund
S&P Balanced Equity and Bond - Conservative JPY Hedged Index (TTM)
10 units
Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.
TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.
