Aug. 30, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

Aug. 30, 2022 TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

The initial listing of PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Code: 2935) is scheduled for September 1, 2022. In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.