Aug. 30, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
The initial listing of PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Code: 2935) is scheduled for September 1, 2022. In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.
PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Code: 2935)
Base Price
JPY 1,177
Daily Price Limit
JPY 300
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
