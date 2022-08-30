Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-30 am EDT
2107.50 JPY   +1.71%
Aug. 30, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Aug. 30, 2022 TSEBase prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
The initial listing of PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Code: 2935) is scheduled for September 1, 2022. In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.

PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Code: 2935)
Base Price JPY 1,177
Daily Price Limit JPY 300

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 989 M 989 M
Net income 2023 48 039 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2023 129 B 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 1 091 B 7 872 M 7 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
EV / Sales 2024 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 072,00 JPY
Average target price 2 380,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.71%7 872
CME GROUP INC.-14.47%70 234
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.85%14 156
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 450
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.97%3 897
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-37.48%1 771