Aug. 31, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: August 2020): FTSE China 50 Index

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 126 B 1 197 M 1 197 M Net income 2021 46 473 M 440 M 440 M Net cash 2021 125 B 1 183 M 1 183 M P/E ratio 2021 31,3x Yield 2021 1,95% Capitalization 1 454 B 13 815 M 13 770 M EV / Sales 2021 10,5x EV / Sales 2022 10,1x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,1% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 260,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 717,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -4,31% Spread / Average Target -16,8% Spread / Lowest Target -27,1% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 40.78% 13 815 CME GROUP INC. -11.80% 63 488 ASX LIMITED 13.42% 12 655 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 23.19% 10 717 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 29.20% 4 228 PLUS500 LTD. 64.62% 2 058