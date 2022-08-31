Aug. 31, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: August 2022): FTSE China 50 Index
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
August 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,525.62 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,930.60 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
29,099.40 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
28,657.60 yen
TOPIX
1,963.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,676.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI
19.59 points
TAIEX
15,452 points
FTSE China 50
13,605.51 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
August 2022 Contracts
Gold
7,691 yen
Platinum
3,893 yen
CME Group Petroleum
237.66 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
6,144.8yen
July 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
88,720yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
30.25yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
23.88yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
42.16yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
31.18yen
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
