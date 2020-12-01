Market News

Dec. 01, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : 1 issue

The following issue has fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive business days. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that it will broaden only the upper (or lower) daily price limit on the next business day (December 2) as follows.



(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or lower) daily price limit.



MATSUO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. (Code: 6969)

Upper daily price limit: 400 yen (Lower limit will remain 100 yen as per normal)

Base price: 657 yen; Upper daily price limit: 1,057 yen; Lower daily price limit: 557 yen



(Note 1) If a trade is executed at a price other than the upper (or lower) daily price limit on or after December 2, TSE will return the daily price limits to normal (i.e., the daily price limits will continue to be broadened if trading is only executed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price, or the trading session ends with a quote displayed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price without any trade being executed).

(Note 2) Please note that a market order may be executed at an unexpected price due to the broadened daily price limits.

