JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Dec. 01, 2020TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: November 2020): Crude Oil, Electricity

12/01/2020 | 06:27am GMT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
November 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 25,480.28 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 24,089.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 25,478.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 26,537.25 yen
TOPIX 1,718.75 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 15,550.51 points
Nikkei 225 VI 22.22 points
TAIEX 13,756 points
FTSE China 50 21,238.29 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
October 2020 Contracts
Gold 6,395 yen（per gram）
Platinum 2,940 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 28,500 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 5.35 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 6.32 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 5.84 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 7.62 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:26:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
