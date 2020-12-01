Dec. 01, 2020TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: November 2020): Crude Oil, Electricity
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
November 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225
25,480.28 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
24,089.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
25,478.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
26,537.25 yen
TOPIX
1,718.75 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
15,550.51 points
Nikkei 225 VI
22.22 points
TAIEX
13,756 points
FTSE China 50
21,238.29 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
October 2020 Contracts
Gold
6,395 yen（per gram）
Platinum
2,940 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
28,500 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity
5.35 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity
6.32 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity
5.84 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity
7.62 yen/kWh
