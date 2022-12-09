Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
1933.00 JPY   +0.49%
Dec. 09, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2022): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.

12/09/2022 | 01:33am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,576.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 28,001.89 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
December 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 206.78 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
December 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 4,027.1yen
November 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 77,260yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 25.67yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 19.61yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 27.45yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 18.94yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
