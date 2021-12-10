Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dec. 10, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2021): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.

12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,523.30 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,856.51 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
December 2021 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 161.36 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 57,630 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 17.59 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 20.42 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 21.59 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 21.75 yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:22aDEC. 10, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : December 2021): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
12/07Astellas Applied for Selection of 'Prime Market' segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
AQ
12/06Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - Notice of Application for Selection of 'Prime Mar..
AQ
12/03DEC. 03, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week December 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
12/02DEC. 02, 2021OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PR : December 2021): CME Group Petroleum
PU
12/01DEC. 01, 2021TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : November 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity
PU
11/30Nikkei 225 Off 1.6% on Pandemic Outlook, Extending Losses to Third Day
MT
11/30NOV. 30, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : November 2021): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
11/29Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited - Notice concerning Application for Selection of the..
AQ
11/26Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation - Notice on Application for Selection of 'Prim..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net income 2022 49 569 M 437 M 437 M
Net cash 2022 85 606 M 754 M 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 1 273 B 11 213 M 11 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
EV / Sales 2023 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 413,00 JPY
Average target price 2 665,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.87%11 213
CME GROUP INC.25.04%81 814
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.51.63%19 133
ASX LIMITED23.96%12 392
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C190.32%5 834
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED245.19%3 198