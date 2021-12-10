Dec. 10, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2021): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,523.30 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,856.51 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
December 2021 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
161.36 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
57,630 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
17.59 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
20.42 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
21.59 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
21.75 yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
