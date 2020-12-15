Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dec. 15, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : 2 issues

12/15/2020 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Dec. 15, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : 2 issues
Tweet

The following 2 issues have fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive business days. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that it will broaden only the upper (or lower) daily price limit on the next business day (December 16) as follows.

(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit
(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or lower) daily price limit.

SHINYEI KAISHA (Code: 3004)
Upper daily price limit: 1,200 yen (Lower limit will remain 300 yen as per normal)
Base price: 1,044 yen; Upper daily price limit: 2,244 yen; Lower daily price limit: 744 yen

CROSS PLUS INC. (Code: 3320)
Upper daily price limit: 1,200 yen (Lower limit will remain 300 yen as per normal)
Base price: 1,105 yen; Upper daily price limit: 2,305 yen; Lower daily price limit: 805 yen

(Note 1) If a trade is executed at a price other than the upper (or lower) daily price limit on or after December 16, TSE will return the daily price limits to normal (i.e., the daily price limits will continue to be broadened if trading is only executed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price, or the trading session ends with a quote displayed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price without any trade being executed).
(Note 2) Please note that a market order may be executed at an unexpected price due to the broadened daily price limits.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:25aDEC. 15, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : 2 issues
PU
01:25aDEC. 15, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Toa oil company,limited
PU
12/14DEC. 15, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Roland Corporation
PU
12/14DEC. 15, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Fast Fitness Japan Incorporated
PU
12/14DEC. 15, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : BALMUDA Inc.
PU
12/14JAPAN EXCHANGE : Dec. 15, 2020OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Convers..
PU
12/14DEC. 14, 2020TSE ALTERATION OF LISTI : SRE Holdings Corporation
PU
12/14DEC. 14, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : December 2020): 10-year JGB (mini)
PU
12/14DEC. 14, 2020JPXINFORMATION PUBLICAT : B-post)"
PU
12/13DEC. 14, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Stamen Co.,Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net income 2021 47 122 M 453 M 453 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 1 334 B 12 826 M 12 815 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 493,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -7,74%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.29.17%12 826
CME GROUP INC.-10.19%64 715
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.39.94%12 204
ASX LIMITED-4.27%10 926
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS50.81%5 156
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-3.61%2 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ