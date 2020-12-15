Market News

Dec. 15, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : 2 issues

The following 2 issues have fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive business days. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that it will broaden only the upper (or lower) daily price limit on the next business day (December 16) as follows.



(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or lower) daily price limit.



SHINYEI KAISHA (Code: 3004)

Upper daily price limit: 1,200 yen (Lower limit will remain 300 yen as per normal)

Base price: 1,044 yen; Upper daily price limit: 2,244 yen; Lower daily price limit: 744 yen



CROSS PLUS INC. (Code: 3320)

Upper daily price limit: 1,200 yen (Lower limit will remain 300 yen as per normal)

Base price: 1,105 yen; Upper daily price limit: 2,305 yen; Lower daily price limit: 805 yen



(Note 1) If a trade is executed at a price other than the upper (or lower) daily price limit on or after December 16, TSE will return the daily price limits to normal (i.e., the daily price limits will continue to be broadened if trading is only executed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price, or the trading session ends with a quote displayed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price without any trade being executed).

(Note 2) Please note that a market order may be executed at an unexpected price due to the broadened daily price limits.

