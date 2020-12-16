Dec. 16, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2020): TAIEX
12/16/2020 | 01:57am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225
26,713.47 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
26,706.69 yen
TOPIX
1,777.95 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
16,100.47 points
TSE Mothers
1,181.67 points
TOPIX Core30
826.36 points
Nikkei 225 VI
19.48 points
TAIEX
14,323 points
TOPIX Banks
118.66 points
TSE REIT
1,691.61 points
RN Prime
1,354.56 points
10-year JGB (mini)
152.24 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
October 2020 Contracts
Gold
6,395 yen（per gram）
Platinum
2,940 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
28,500 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity
5.35 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity
6.32 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity
5.84 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity
7.62 yen/kWh
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
*Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 06:56:03 UTC