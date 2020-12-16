Dec. 16, 2020TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): ANDOR Co.,Ltd.

３．Reason

Today, ANDOR Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter 'the Company') indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by TCS Companies Inc. (unlisted) (hereinafter 'the bidder') for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares.

The Company has made the following announcement:

(1) If the takeover bid is completed with the bidder acquiring 90% or more of the total voting rights of the Company, the bidder will demand the sale of all the remaining shares; and

(2) If the takeover bid is completed with the bidder failing to acquire 90% or more of the total voting rights of the Company, the bidder will demand that the Company put forth, at a general shareholders meeting after the completion of the takeover bid, an agenda item regarding a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than the bidder will be less than one share.

In the case of the above (1), if the Company approves the demand, the stock of the Company will be delisted. In the case of the above (2), if the agenda item is approved in a resolution at the general shareholders meeting of the Company, the stock of the Company will be delisted. As such, based on this announcement, TSE deems that the stock of the Company is likely to be delisted and designates such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).