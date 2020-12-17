Dec. 17, 2020TSE Matching Mechanism for the Second Day of Listing: Cacco Inc.

Market News

Dec. 17, 2020 TSE Matching Mechanism for the Second Day of Listing: Cacco Inc.

Cacco Inc. (code: 4166) was listed on Dec.17. However, its initial price has not been determined.

The matching mechanism to be applied to Cacco Inc. on Dec.18 (the second day of listing) is shown below.

This special matching mechanism is applied to a directly-listed stock on the second day until its initial price is determined.



1. Order book center price

JPY 4,650 (last special quote price)



2. Quote renewal

(1) Initial special quote

An initial special (bid or ask) quote will be indicated at the order book center price.

*) If there is a matching quote within the special quote renewal price interval from the order book center price at the beginning of trading session, matching will occur instantly.



(2) Upper limit

Upper limit price: JPY 10,700 (230% of the order book center price)

Quote renewal: JPY 235 (5% of the order book center price) in 10-minute intervals

A special bid quote will be raised by JPY 235 at intervals of 10 minutes up to JPY 10,700 or until an initial price is determined.

*1) Trading may be executed if a matching quote is within the range of the special quote renewal price interval.

*2) If the calculated price of the next special bid quote to be shown is less than the next tick, a special bid quote may be rounded up to the price of the next tick.

*3) If the regular special quote renewal price interval is larger than the above renewal price interval, such quote will be renewed at the normal price and time intervals.

*4) The cap for the initial price is the above upper limit price plus the regular renewal price interval.



(3) Lower limit

Lower limit price: JPY 3,490 (75% of the order book center price)

Quote renewal: Regular renewal price and time intervals

A special ask quote is renewed in the same way as other issues, that is, based on the same price and time intervals.

*) The floor for the initial price is the above lower limit price less the regular renewal price interval.



3. Daily price limits

The daily price limits will not apply until the initial price is determined.

Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.



4. Acceptable order price range

Between JPY 1,163 (25% of the order book center price) and JPY 18,600 (400% of the order book center price)

Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.



DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.