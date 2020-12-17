Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dec. 17, 2020TSE Regulatory Measures, etc. on Trading of Newly Listed Stocks : Cacco Inc.

12/17/2020 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Dec. 17, 2020 TSERegulatory Measures, etc. on Trading of Newly Listed Stocks : Cacco Inc.
Tweet

1. Issue: Cacco Inc. (Code: 4166)

2. Regulatory Measures (until the day an issue is first traded)
　 Trading participants are:
　 (1) required to receive purchase funds (in cash) from clients, other than those with discretionary
　　investment contracts, on the same day.*
　 (2) prohibited from making purchases in the issue on their proprietary accounts, including
　 those under discretionary investment contracts, until it is first traded.
　 (3) prohibited from placing buy market orders on the issue until after the day it is first traded.
　　*As long as a client's MRF (money reserve fund) is in excess of the purchase funds on the day
　　the issue is first traded, the MRF may be allocated to the purchase funds for a newly listed stock,
　　and trading participants will be deemed to have received the purchase funds (in cash) on the
　　same day even though the client did not make a corresponding deposit in cash on the day.

3. Handling of quotes
　(1) Until the first price is determined
　　Quotes displayed can be renewed up to 230% of the previous day's final quote price.
　　The price range and interval for quote renewal will depend on the situation in the order book
　　and be renewed by either 5% every 10 minutes or the renewal price range from the last quote
　　price every 3 minutes.
　 (2) After the first price is determined
　　After the first price is determined, price limits on bids and offers will be applied based on
　　such first price.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:30:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE REGULATORY MEASURES : Betrend corporation
PU
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE REGULATORY MEASURES : Cacco Inc.
PU
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE REGULATORY MEASURES : PLAID,Inc.
PU
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Cacco Inc.
PU
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : PLAID,Inc.
PU
01:31aDEC. 17, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Betrend corporation
PU
12/16DEC. 17, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Kokopelli Inc.
PU
12/16DEC. 17, 2020TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : Inbound Tech Inc.
PU
12/16JAPAN EXCHANGE : Dec. 16, 2020OSE Change of Component Issues for RN Prime Index
PU
12/16DEC. 16, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : ANDOR Co.,Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net income 2021 47 122 M 456 M 456 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 173 M 1 173 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 1 327 B 12 817 M 12 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 480,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -7,26%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.28.50%12 817
CME GROUP INC.-9.47%65 117
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.42.57%12 307
ASX LIMITED-4.22%11 001
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS51.24%5 054
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-3.40%2 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ