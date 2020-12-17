Dec. 17, 2020TSE Regulatory Measures, etc. on Trading of Newly Listed Stocks : PLAID,Inc.

Market News

Dec. 17, 2020 TSE Regulatory Measures, etc. on Trading of Newly Listed Stocks : PLAID,Inc.

1. Issue: PLAID,Inc. (Code: 4165)



2. Regulatory Measures (until the day an issue is first traded)

Trading participants are:

(1) required to receive purchase funds (in cash) from clients, other than those with discretionary

investment contracts, on the same day.*

(2) prohibited from making purchases in the issue on their proprietary accounts, including

those under discretionary investment contracts, until it is first traded.

(3) prohibited from placing buy market orders on the issue until after the day it is first traded.

*As long as a client's MRF (money reserve fund) is in excess of the purchase funds on the day

the issue is first traded, the MRF may be allocated to the purchase funds for a newly listed stock,

and trading participants will be deemed to have received the purchase funds (in cash) on the

same day even though the client did not make a corresponding deposit in cash on the day.



3. Handling of quotes

(1) Until the first price is determined

Quotes displayed can be renewed up to 230% of the previous day's final quote price.

The price range and interval for quote renewal will depend on the situation in the order book

and be renewed by either 5% every 10 minutes or the renewal price range from the last quote

price every 3 minutes.

(2) After the first price is determined

After the first price is determined, price limits on bids and offers will be applied based on

such first price.



