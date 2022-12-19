Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-19 am EST
1888.50 JPY   +1.18%
Dec. 19, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: DAIOHS CORPORATION

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
Market News
Dec. 19, 2022 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: DAIOHS CORPORATION
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name DAIOHS CORPORATION stock
(Code: 4653, Market Segment: Prime Market)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Dec. 19, 2022(Mon.) to Jan. 19, 2023(Thu.)
（３）Delisting Date Jan. 20, 2023(Fri.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of DAIOHS CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: 24. Jan, 2023) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than Voyager Co.,Ltd. (unlisted) and two other shareholders will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Dec. 20, 2022(Tue.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
