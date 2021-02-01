Feb. 01, 2021TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: January 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 128 B 1 222 M 1 222 M Net income 2021 47 504 M 454 M 454 M Net cash 2021 121 B 1 159 M 1 159 M P/E ratio 2021 27,6x Yield 2021 2,22% Capitalization 1 309 B 12 500 M 12 503 M EV / Sales 2021 9,28x EV / Sales 2022 8,69x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 233,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 445,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -5,93% Spread / Average Target -8,66% Spread / Lowest Target -10,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -7.32% 12 500 CME GROUP INC. -0.17% 65 243 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. -2.66% 11 438 ASX LIMITED -0.29% 10 641 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -1.49% 4 688 PLUS500 LTD. -7.34% 1 895