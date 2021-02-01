Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Feb. 01, 2021TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD.

02/01/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Feb. 01, 2021 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD.
Tweet

The following issue has entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD. stock
(Code: 3125, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Grace Period From Feb. 01, 2021(Mon.) to Oct. 31, 2021 (Sun.) (9 months)

However, in the case where the business improvement report is not submitted by Apr. 30, 2021 (Fri.), a period from Feb. 01, 2021(Mon.) to Apr. 30, 2021 (Fri.) (3 months).
３．Reason Due to the market capitalization (Note) in Jan. 2021 being less than the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)

(Note) Both market capitalization at the end of the month and monthly average market capitalization must meet
the required amount.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:34aFEB. 01, 2021TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PE : Shinnaigai textile ltd.
PU
01:34aFEB. 01, 2021TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : Izutsuya co.,ltd.
PU
01:20aFEB. 01, 2021TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : January 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity
PU
01/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 29, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Base..
PU
01/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Net Profit, Revenue Rise in Fiscal First Three Quarters; Shares..
MT
01/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 29, 2021 About publication of materials of Council for Rec..
PU
01/29JAN. 29, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : C's Create Co.,Ltd
PU
01/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 29, 2021JPXInformation Schedule update for setting up syst..
PU
01/29JAN. 29, 2021 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : 1 issue
PU
01/29JAN. 29, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : January 2021): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 222 M 1 222 M
Net income 2021 47 504 M 454 M 454 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 159 M 1 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 309 B 12 500 M 12 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 233,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 445,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -5,93%
Spread / Average Target -8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-7.32%12 500
CME GROUP INC.-0.17%65 243
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-2.66%11 438
ASX LIMITED-0.29%10 641
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.49%4 688
PLUS500 LTD.-7.34%1 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ