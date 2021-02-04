Feb. 04, 2021TSE Assignment to 1st Section from 2nd Section: Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.
Section Transfers
Date
Issue Name
Code
Underwriter
*
Feb. 12, 2021
Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.
2929
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Jan. 29, 2021
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
6502
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 21, 2021
ALPS LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
9055
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 14, 2021
BULL-DOG SAUCE CO.,LTD.
2804
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Confirmation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 309, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item h'.
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:35:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
