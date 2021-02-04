Feb. 04, 2021TSE Assignment to 1st Section from 2nd Section: Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 129 B 1 230 M 1 230 M Net income 2021 48 562 M 462 M 462 M Net cash 2021 116 B 1 100 M 1 100 M P/E ratio 2021 28,1x Yield 2021 2,17% Capitalization 1 362 B 12 962 M 12 950 M EV / Sales 2021 9,64x EV / Sales 2022 9,01x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 350,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 544,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 2,20% Spread / Average Target -7,63% Spread / Lowest Target -13,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -3.56% 12 962 CME GROUP INC. 5.47% 68 930 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 5.46% 12 392 ASX LIMITED 1.25% 10 608 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -0.66% 4 793 PLUS500 LTD. -1.24% 1 966