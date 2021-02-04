Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Feb. 04, 2021TSE Assignment to 1st Section from 2nd Section: Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.

02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Section Transfers

Archives:

20212020201920182017
Date Issue Name Code Underwriter*
Feb. 12, 2021 Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd. 2929 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Jan. 29, 2021 TOSHIBA CORPORATION 6502 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 21, 2021 ALPS LOGISTICS CO.,LTD. 9055 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 14, 2021 BULL-DOG SAUCE CO.,LTD. 2804 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
  • Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Confirmation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 309, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item h'.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
06:38aFEB. 04, 2021TSE ASSIGNMENT TO 1ST S : Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.
PU
04:08aFEB. 04, 2021TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : QD Laser,Inc.
PU
02/03FEB. 03, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : J-base,Inc.
PU
02/03JAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 03, 2021OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options -..
PU
02/03JAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 03, 2021OSE Last trading day for Commodity Futures & Optio..
PU
02/01JAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 01, 2021JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in January..
PU
02/01FEB. 01, 2021TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PE : Shinnaigai textile ltd.
PU
02/01FEB. 01, 2021TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : Izutsuya co.,ltd.
PU
02/01FEB. 01, 2021TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : January 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity
PU
01/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 29, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Base..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net income 2021 48 562 M 462 M 462 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 1 100 M 1 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 1 362 B 12 962 M 12 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 544,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,20%
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.56%12 962
CME GROUP INC.5.47%68 930
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.46%12 392
ASX LIMITED1.25%10 608
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-0.66%4 793
PLUS500 LTD.-1.24%1 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ