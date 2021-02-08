Feb. 08, 2021TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF (JPY Hedged) and 1 ETF(Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management)

Market News
Feb. 08, 2021 TSEApproval of Initial listing (ETF):MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF (JPY Hedged) and 1 ETF(Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management)
Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new ETFs managed by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
|
Code
|
Issue Name
|
Indicator
|
Trading Unit
|
2630
|
MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF (JPY Hedged)
|
S&P 500 JPY Hedged
|
1 units
|
2631
|
MAXIS NASDAQ100 ETF
|
Nasdaq-100
|
1 units
|
2632
|
MAXIS NASDAQ100 ETF (JPY Hedged)
|
Nasdaq-100 JPY Hedged
|
1 units
Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.
TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.
For more information, please refer to the pages below.
