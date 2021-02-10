Feb. 10, 2021TSE Additional Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Examination): NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD.

３．Reason

NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter 'the Company') disclosed an investigation report of the third party committee concerning inappropriate accounting processing on Jun. 21, 2019 and disclosed corrections to the past financial results, etc. on Jun. 26, 2019 and Jul. 26, 2019. Then, TSE deemed that improvement of the internal management system, etc. of the Company was highly necessary and designated its stock as a Security on Alert on Aug. 8, 2019.

On Feb. 8, 2021, one (1) year and six (6) months will have elapsed since said designation, and the Company will resubmit a written confirmation of internal management system at a later date. If the internal management system, etc. of the Company is deemed to have not been improved based on TSE's review of the aforementioned written confirmation, etc., a decision will be made to delist its stock. As such, TSE designates the stock as Securities Under Supervision (Examination).