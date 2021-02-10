Feb. 10, 2021TSE Additional Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Examination): NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD.

TSE has additionally designated the stock of NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD., which is currently designated as a Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation), as a Security Under Supervision (Examination) as follows.
１．Issue Name
NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD. stock
(Code: 7869, Market Division: JASDAQ Standard)
２．Period of Designation as Securities Under Supervision (Examination)
From Feb. 8, 2021 (Mon.) to the day when TSE determines whether the company has fallen under the delisting criteria
Provision
Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 605, Paragraph 1, Item (14)-3
(Due to the company being deemed likely to fall under a case where the Exchange deems that the internal management system, etc. of the listed company has not been improved on the basis of the written confirmation of the internal management system resubmitted by said listed company)
３．Reason
NIHON FORM SERVICE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter 'the Company') disclosed an investigation report of the third party committee concerning inappropriate accounting processing on Jun. 21, 2019 and disclosed corrections to the past financial results, etc. on Jun. 26, 2019 and Jul. 26, 2019. Then, TSE deemed that improvement of the internal management system, etc. of the Company was highly necessary and designated its stock as a Security on Alert on Aug. 8, 2019.
On Feb. 8, 2021, one (1) year and six (6) months will have elapsed since said designation, and the Company will resubmit a written confirmation of internal management system at a later date. If the internal management system, etc. of the Company is deemed to have not been improved based on TSE's review of the aforementioned written confirmation, etc., a decision will be made to delist its stock. As such, TSE designates the stock as Securities Under Supervision (Examination).
On Dec. 23, 2020, the Company indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by NFS Co.,Ltd.(unlisted) for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares. As such, based on this announcement, TSE designated the stock of the Company as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) on the same day because the case falls under Rule 605, Paragraph 1, Item (21)-3 of the Enforcement Rules for the Securities Listing Regulations (due to falling under a case where the board of directors has made a resolution on a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share).
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
