Feb. 16, 2021TSE Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED

02/16/2021 | 12:19am EST
Market News
Feb. 16, 2021 TSECancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED
The designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) will be cancelled as follows.

１．Issue Name TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED stock
(Code: 5008, Market Division: 2nd Section)
２．Date of Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) Feb. 17, 2021 (Wed.)
Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-2 and Item (18)-3
(due to not having fallen under a case where a special controlling shareholder acquires all shares by means of a demand for share, etc. cash-out, or a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
３．Reason On Dec. 15, 2020, TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED (hereinafter 'the Company') announced its approval of a takeover bid for shares of the Company conducted by Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Code: 5019, Market Division: 1st Section), made on the premise of the takeover bid and the subsequent process to delist the shares of the Company. As such, based on this announcement, TSE had deemed that the stock of the Company was likely to be delisted, and had designated such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).
Today, TSE has decided to cancel the designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) for the Company's stock, because the Company announced the failure of the takeover bid.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 05:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
