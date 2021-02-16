Feb. 16, 2021TSE Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED

３．Reason

On Dec. 15, 2020, TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED (hereinafter 'the Company') announced its approval of a takeover bid for shares of the Company conducted by Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Code: 5019, Market Division: 1st Section), made on the premise of the takeover bid and the subsequent process to delist the shares of the Company. As such, based on this announcement, TSE had deemed that the stock of the Company was likely to be delisted, and had designated such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).

Today, TSE has decided to cancel the designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) for the Company's stock, because the Company announced the failure of the takeover bid.