Feb. 16, 2021TSE Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED

The designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) will be cancelled as follows.
１．Issue Name
TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED stock
(Code: 5008, Market Division: 2nd Section)
２．Date of Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation)
Feb. 17, 2021 (Wed.)
Provision
Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-2 and Item (18)-3
(due to not having fallen under a case where a special controlling shareholder acquires all shares by means of a demand for share, etc. cash-out, or a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
３．Reason
On Dec. 15, 2020, TOA OIL COMPANY,LIMITED (hereinafter 'the Company') announced its approval of a takeover bid for shares of the Company conducted by Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Code: 5019, Market Division: 1st Section), made on the premise of the takeover bid and the subsequent process to delist the shares of the Company. As such, based on this announcement, TSE had deemed that the stock of the Company was likely to be delisted, and had designated such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).
Today, TSE has decided to cancel the designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) for the Company's stock, because the Company announced the failure of the takeover bid.
