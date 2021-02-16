Log in
Feb. 17, 2021TSE Change of base price : ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR

02/16/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Feb. 17, 2021 TSEChange of base price : ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR
Tweet

The most recent price of ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR (Code: 1575) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on February 16. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.

Base Price for Today
Base Price 992 yen
Upper Price Limit 1,142 yen
Lower Price Limit 842 yen

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
