Feb. 17, 2021TSE Change of base price : ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR

Feb. 17, 2021 TSE Change of base price : ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR

The most recent price of ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF-JDR (Code: 1575) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on February 16. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .

In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.