Feb. 22, 2023OSE Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: February 2023): Gold, Platinum
02/22/2023 | 01:27am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
February 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
27,779.75 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,502.94 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
27,503.19 yen
TOPIX
1,986.19points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,947.56points
Nikkei 225 VI
16.28 points
TAIEX
15,398 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
February 2023 Contracts
Gold
7,970 yen
Platinum
4,080 yen
CME Group Petroleum
195.59 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
March 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
2,328.8yen
January 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
65,840yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
19.84yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
19.48yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
21.95yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
21.34yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:26:04 UTC.