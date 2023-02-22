Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
1964.00 JPY   -0.66%
02/20Japan Exchange : Feb. 20, 2023OSE Price Limits for Options Trading (from March 1, 2023)
PU
02/17Feb. 17, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : CONEXIO Corporation
PU
02/17Feb. 17, 2023ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 3rd week February 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Feb. 22, 2023OSE Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: February 2023): Gold, Platinum

02/22/2023 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
February 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,779.75 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,502.94 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 27,503.19 yen
TOPIX 1,986.19points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,947.56points
Nikkei 225 VI 16.28 points
TAIEX 15,398 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
February 2023 Contracts
Gold 7,970 yen
Platinum 4,080 yen
CME Group Petroleum 195.59 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
March 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 2,328.8yen
January 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 65,840yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 19.84yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 19.48yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 21.95yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 21.34yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 134 B 995 M 995 M
Net income 2023 46 206 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2023 137 B 1 016 M 1 016 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 1 041 B 7 726 M 7 726 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
EV / Sales 2024 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 977,00 JPY
Average target price 2 216,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.19%7 726
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED0.68%9 165
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-15.25%4 991
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-5.30%3 178