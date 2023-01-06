Jan. 06, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 1st week January 2023): Nikkei 225
01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
January 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
25,728.16 yen
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
27,576.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
28,001.89 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
27,649.43 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
26,170.97 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week
26,266.15 yen
TOPIX
1,945.27points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,571.17points
TSE Mothers
781.84 points
TOPIX Core30
945.89 points
Nikkei 225 VI
17.91 points
DJIA
32,966.46 points
TAIEX
14,219 points
FTSE China 50
12,917.48 points
TOPIX Banks
169.54 points
TSE REIT
1,944.13 points
RN Prime
1,481.35 points
mini-10year JGB (Cash-Settled)
148.89 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
January 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
187.73 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
January 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
4,614.1yen
December 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
65,650yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
26.12yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
24.01yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
29.62yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
25.18yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:03 UTC.