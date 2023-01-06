Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
1836.00 JPY   -1.29%
02:08aJan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : Totoku electric co.,ltd.
PU
02:08aJan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : Uzabase,Inc.
PU
02:08aJan. 06, 2023ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 1st week January 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jan. 06, 2023TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Jan. 06, 2023 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. stock
(Code: 5807, Market Segment: Standard Market)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Jan. 6, 2023(Fri.) to Jan. 24, 2023(Tue.)
（３）Delisting Date Jan. 25, 2023(Wed.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (17)
(due to falling under acquisition by a demand for share, etc. cash-out)
（５）Reason Today, TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") approved a demand for cash-out (effective date: Jan. 27, 2023) by TTC Holdings Inc. (unlisted), a special controlling shareholder of the Company.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jan. 10, 2023(Tue.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:08aJan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Totoku electric co.,ltd.
PU
02:08aJan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Uzabase,Inc.
PU
02:08aJan. 06, 2023ose Special Quotations : 1st week January 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
02:08aJan. 06, 2023tse Tick Size Table For : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 22..
PU
01/05Jan. 05, 2023ose Final Settlement Pr : January 2023): CME Group Petroleum
PU
01/04Japan Exchange : Jan. 04, 2023JPXInformation New Year's Message from Group CEO Kiyota
PU
01/04Jan. 04, 2023tse Application For Lis : Shinwa-holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
01/04Jan. 04, 2023tocom Final Settlement : December 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
2022Japan Exchange : Dec. 30, 2022OSE Change of Central Contract Month for Dividend Index Futu..
PU
2022Dec. 30, 2022ose Special Quotations : 5th week December 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 134 B 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2023 50 401 M 377 M 377 M
Net cash 2023 148 B 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 980 B 7 334 M 7 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,19x
EV / Sales 2024 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 860,00 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 334
CME GROUP INC.1.14%61 183
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-1.52%13 300
ASX LIMITED-0.22%8 993
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-1.66%5 751
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-2.65%3 265