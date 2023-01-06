Jan. 06, 2023TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)

The tick size table of Handling of Trading on the Initial Listing Date of Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236), which is scheduled for initial listing on January 13, is as below.
"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.
Code
Issue Name
Tick Size Table
2236
Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
non-TOPIX 100 tick size table
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
