MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jan. 07, 2021TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 1st Section): Welbe,Inc.

01/07/2021 | 01:36am EST
Section Transfers

20212020201920182017
Date Issue Name Code Market Division Underwriter*
Jan. 14, 2021 Welbe,Inc. 6556 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
  • Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:35:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net income 2021 47 190 M 457 M 457 M
Net cash 2021 120 B 1 160 M 1 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 355 B 13 114 M 13 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 216,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 532,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -9,16%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.02%13 114
CME GROUP INC.-1.61%64 302
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-0.08%11 741
ASX LIMITED0.32%10 805
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.01%4 908
PLUS500 LTD.-2.41%2 000
