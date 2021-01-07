Jan. 07, 2021TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 1st Section): Welbe,Inc.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 128 B 1 244 M 1 244 M Net income 2021 47 190 M 457 M 457 M Net cash 2021 120 B 1 160 M 1 160 M P/E ratio 2021 28,7x Yield 2021 2,12% Capitalization 1 355 B 13 114 M 13 137 M EV / Sales 2021 9,63x EV / Sales 2022 9,07x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 216,67 JPY Last Close Price 2 532,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -9,16% Spread / Average Target -12,5% Spread / Lowest Target -15,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -4.02% 13 114 CME GROUP INC. -1.61% 64 302 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. -0.08% 11 741 ASX LIMITED 0.32% 10 805 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 0.01% 4 908 PLUS500 LTD. -2.41% 2 000