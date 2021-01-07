Jan. 07, 2021TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 1st Section): Welbe,Inc.
Section Transfers
Date
Issue Name
Code
Market Division
Underwriter
*
Jan. 14, 2021
Welbe,Inc.
6556
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.
