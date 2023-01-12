Jan. 12, 2023TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)
Market News
Jan. 12, 2023 TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)
The base price, etc. of Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236), which is scheduled for initial listing on January 13, are as below.
Code
Issue Name
Trading
Unit
Base
Price
Upper
Price
Limit
Lower
Price
Limit
2236
Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
1 unit
JPY 999
JPY 1,149
JPY 849
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 09:09:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
