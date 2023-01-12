Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
1844.50 JPY   -0.14%
Jan. 12, 2023TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)

01/12/2023 | 04:10am EST
Jan. 12, 2023 TSEBase price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)
Tweet

The base price, etc. of Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236), which is scheduled for initial listing on January 13, are as below.

Code Issue Name Trading
Unit 		Base
Price 		Upper
Price
Limit 		Lower
Price
Limit
2236 Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 1 unit JPY 999 JPY 1,149 JPY 849

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
