    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-13 am EST
1860.00 JPY   +0.84%
01/12Jan. 12, 2023tse Base Price And Daily Price Limits For Newly Listing Etf : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)
PU
01/10Jan. 10, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : Sasakura Engineering Co.,Ltd.
PU
01/10Jan. 10, 2023tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : No.1 Urban Development Co.,Ltd.
PU
Jan. 13, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: January 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.

01/13/2023 | 01:20am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
January 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 26,325.21 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 25,728.16 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 17.90 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
January 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 187.73 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
January 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 4,614.1yen
December 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 65,650yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 26.12yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 24.01yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 29.62yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 25.18yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
