Jan. 13, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: January 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
January 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
26,325.21 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
25,728.16 yen
Nikkei 225 VI
17.90 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
January 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
187.73 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
January 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
4,614.1yen
December 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
65,650yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
26.12yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
24.01yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
29.62yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
25.18yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
