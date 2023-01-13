Jan. 13, 2023TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)
Jan. 13, 2023 TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)
Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new Leveraged and Inverse Product managed by Daiwa Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Code
Issue Name
Indicator
Trading Unit
2237
iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x)
S&P 500 Futures 2X Leveraged ER
1 unit
2238
iFreeETF S&P500 Inverse
S&P 500 Futures Inverse Daily Index (USD) ER
1 unit
Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.
TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.
For more information, please refer to the pages below.
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Product Development Group, New Listings Department
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:39:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
