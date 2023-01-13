Jan. 13, 2023TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)

Market News

Jan. 13, 2023 TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)

Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new Leveraged and Inverse Product managed by Daiwa Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.



TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.



For more information, please refer to the pages below.