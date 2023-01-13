Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-13 am EST
1860.00 JPY   +0.84%
01:40aJan. 13, 2023tse Approval Of Initial Listing (etf) : iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)
PU
01:20aJan. 13, 2023ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : January 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
01/12Jan. 12, 2023tse Base Price And Daily Price Limits For Newly Listing Etf : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 2236)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jan. 13, 2023TSE Approval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)

01/13/2023 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Jan. 13, 2023 TSEApproval of Initial listing (ETF):iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Asset Management)
Tweet

Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) approved the listing of new Leveraged and Inverse Product managed by Daiwa Asset Management. The ETFs will be listed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Code Issue Name Indicator Trading Unit
2237 iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) S&P 500 Futures 2X Leveraged ER 1 unit
2238 iFreeETF S&P500 Inverse S&P 500 Futures Inverse Daily Index (USD) ER 1 unit

Note: The new listing was approved based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.

TSE will continue working to diversify the ETF market, and improve the convenience of our market for all investors.

For more information, please refer to the pages below.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Product Development Group, New Listings Department
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:40aJan. 13, 2023tse Approval Of Initial : iFreeETF S&P500 Leveraged (2x) and 1 ETF (Daiwa Ass..
PU
01:20aJan. 13, 2023ose Special Quotations : January 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
01/12Jan. 12, 2023tse Base Price And Dail : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 22..
PU
01/10Jan. 10, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Sasakura Engineering Co.,Ltd.
PU
01/10Jan. 10, 2023tse Application For Lis : No.1 Urban Development Co.,Ltd.
PU
01/06Jan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Totoku electric co.,ltd.
PU
01/06Jan. 06, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Uzabase,Inc.
PU
01/06Jan. 06, 2023ose Special Quotations : 1st week January 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
01/06Jan. 06, 2023tse Tick Size Table For : Global X S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Code: 22..
PU
01/05Jan. 05, 2023ose Final Settlement Pr : January 2023): CME Group Petroleum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 134 B 1 034 M 1 034 M
Net income 2023 50 401 M 388 M 388 M
Net cash 2023 148 B 1 144 M 1 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 972 B 7 488 M 7 488 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
EV / Sales 2024 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 844,50 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.79%7 488
CME GROUP INC.4.45%63 183
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.21%14 615
ASX LIMITED-2.68%8 847
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY0.22%5 876
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-5.30%3 113