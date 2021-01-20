Jan. 20, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: January 2021): TAIEX

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 128 B 1 236 M 1 236 M Net income 2021 47 190 M 455 M 455 M Net cash 2021 120 B 1 152 M 1 152 M P/E ratio 2021 30,7x Yield 2021 1,98% Capitalization 1 447 B 13 932 M 13 944 M EV / Sales 2021 10,3x EV / Sales 2022 9,76x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 216,67 JPY Last Close Price 2 704,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -14,9% Spread / Average Target -18,0% Spread / Lowest Target -20,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 2.50% 13 932 CME GROUP INC. 5.58% 68 998 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 5.12% 12 353 ASX LIMITED -0.35% 10 689 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 4.17% 5 083 PLUS500 LTD. -8.14% 1 870