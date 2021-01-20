Log in
Jan. 20, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: January 2021): TAIEX

01/20/2021 | 02:02am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
January 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,774.95 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,596.87 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 28,858.14 yen
TOPIX 1,832.70 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 16,626.96 points
Nikkei 225 VI 21.65 points
TAIEX 15,766 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
December 2020 Contracts
Gold 6,167 yen（per gram）
Platinum 3,395 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
December 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 32,530 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 14.35 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 15.76 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 15.25 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 15.80 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:01:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
