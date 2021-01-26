Jan. 26, 2021TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and 1 other

Market News
Jan. 26, 2021 TSEBase price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and 1 other
The base price, etc. of 2 ETFs, including Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF (Code: 2626), which are scheduled for initial listing on January 27, are as below.
|
Code
|
Issue Name
|
Trading
Unit
|
Base
Price
|
Upper
Price
Limit
|
Lower
Price
Limit
|
2626
|
Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF
|
1 unit
|
JPY 2,069
|
JPY 2,569
|
JPY 1,569
|
2627
|
Global X E-Commerce Japan ETF
|
1 unit
|
JPY 2,157
|
JPY 2,657
|
JPY 1,657
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:05:00 UTC