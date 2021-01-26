Jan. 26, 2021TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and 1 other

Log in
Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Jan. 26, 2021 TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and 1 other

01/26/2021
Jan. 26, 2021 TSEBase price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and 1 other
The base price, etc. of 2 ETFs, including Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF (Code: 2626), which are scheduled for initial listing on January 27, are as below.

Code Issue Name Trading
Unit 		Base
Price 		Upper
Price
Limit 		Lower
Price
Limit
2626 Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF 1 unit JPY 2,069 JPY 2,569 JPY 1,569
2627 Global X E-Commerce Japan ETF 1 unit JPY 2,157 JPY 2,657 JPY 1,657

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:05:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
