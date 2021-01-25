Log in
Jan. 26, 2021TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: Kawakin Holdings Co.,Ltd.

01/25/2021 | 11:22pm EST
Market News
Jan. 26, 2021 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: Kawakin Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name Kawakin Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock
(Code: 5614, Market Division: 2nd Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Jan. 26, 2021 (Tue.) to Feb. 16, 2021 (Tue.)
（３）Delisting Date Feb. 17, 2021 (Wed.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-3
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of Kawakin Holdings Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter 'the Company') held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Feb. 19, 2021) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than SS Holdings Co.,Ltd. (unlisted) will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jan. 27, 2021 (Wed.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 04:21:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
