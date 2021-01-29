Market News

Jan. 29, 2021 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : 1 issue



The following issue has fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive business days. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that it will broaden only the upper (or lower) daily price limit on the next business day (February 1) as follows.



(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or lower) daily price limit.



NIPPO LTD. (Code: 9913)

Upper daily price limit: 600 yen (Lower limit will remain 150 yen as per normal)

Base price: 728 yen; Upper daily price limit: 1,328 yen; Lower daily price limit: 578 yen



(Note 1) If a trade is executed at a price other than the upper (or lower) daily price limit on or after February 1, TSE will return the daily price limits to normal (i.e., the daily price limits will continue to be broadened if trading is only executed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price, or the trading session ends with a quote displayed at the upper (or lower) daily limit price without any trade being executed).

(Note 2) Please note that a market order may be executed at an unexpected price due to the broadened daily price limits.



