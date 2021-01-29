Jan. 29, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: January 2021): FTSE China 50 Index

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 128 B 1 229 M 1 229 M Net income 2021 47 662 M 456 M 456 M Net cash 2021 121 B 1 161 M 1 161 M P/E ratio 2021 29,3x Yield 2021 2,07% Capitalization 1 397 B 13 388 M 13 363 M EV / Sales 2021 9,93x EV / Sales 2022 9,34x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 233,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 609,50 JPY Spread / Highest target -11,9% Spread / Average Target -14,4% Spread / Lowest Target -15,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.08% 13 388 CME GROUP INC. -1.79% 64 184 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. -3.06% 11 391 ASX LIMITED -0.86% 10 811 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 0.70% 4 818 PLUS500 LTD. -8.62% 1 949