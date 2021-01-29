Jan. 29, 2021TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO Market): C's Create Co.,Ltd
Listed Companies
Listing Date
Issue Name
Issue Code
Receipt Date of Application
Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information)
Outline of Company
Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers
Date of Listing Approval
Written Oath
Articles of Incorporation
Feb. 25, 2021
J-base,Inc.
5073
Jan. 18, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 16, 2021
C's Create Co.,Ltd
8921
Jan. 13, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jan. 29, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 11, 2020
Geolocation Technology,Inc.
4018
Nov. 09, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
H.S.SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
Nov. 20, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 16, 2020
Hokkaido Shika Sangyo Co.,Ltd.
7693
Oct. 09, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Oct. 23, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 28, 2020
Issunbou Co.,Ltd.
7355
Sep. 25, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Oct. 09, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 21, 2020
ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd.
5072
Sep. 18, 2020
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 06, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 02, 2020
BARCOS Co.,Ltd.
7790
Aug. 28, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 11, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 27, 2020
First Stage Corporation
2985
Apr. 24, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 14, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 25, 2020
C Channel Corporation
7691
Apr. 20, 2020
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 08, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 20, 2020
CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
7690
Apr. 17, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 07, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 28, 2020
Agent Inc.
7098
Mar. 25, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Apr. 08, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 27, 2020
YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD
1452
Jan. 24, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Feb. 07, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 25, 2019
QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd
7075
Oct. 17, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 01, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 26, 2019
SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD.
3448
Aug. 23, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 06, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 26, 2019
KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd.
7680
Aug. 23, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 06, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 20, 2019
Kips Co.,Ltd.
9465
Aug. 16, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 30, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 31, 2019
Liv-up Co.,Ltd.
2977
Jun. 27, 2019
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jul. 11, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 26, 2019
STG CO.,LTD.
5858
May 20, 2019
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 03, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 05, 2019
Maruc Co.,Ltd.
7056
Feb. 01, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 18, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 21, 2019
TAKA NET SERVICE Co.,Ltd.
7672
Jan. 18, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 08, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 19, 2018
Passlogy Co.,Ltd.
4426
Nov. 16, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Dec. 03, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 28, 2018
TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd.
6596
Oct. 23, 2018
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
IR Japan, Inc.
Nov. 06, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 19, 2018
az-earth Co.,Ltd.
9276
Aug. 14, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Aug. 28, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 27, 2018
Frontier Inc.
4250
Jun. 14, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 29, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
May 16, 2018
Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd.
1445
Apr. 13, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 27, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
May 02, 2018
BiZright Technology Inc.
4383
Mar. 26, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 09, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 24, 2018
Youkosha Co.,Ltd.
6576
Mar. 22, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 05, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 26, 2018
Nissou Co.,Ltd.
1444
Jan. 18, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 05, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 30, 2017
PAPANETS CO.,Ltd.
9388
Sep. 25, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 10, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 24, 2017
SHOEI CO.,LTD.
3483
Sep. 20, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 04, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 17, 2017
KUBODERA CO.,LTD.
9261
Sep. 14, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 29, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 19, 2017
Fuji Techno Solutions Co.,Inc.
2336
Aug. 16, 2017
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Aug. 30, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 30, 2017
Tripleone Co.,ltd.
6695
May 26, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 09, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 03, 2017
YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD.
1440
Jan. 27, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 10, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 23, 2016
Computer Mind Co.,Ltd.
2452
May 20, 2016
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 03, 2016
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 11, 2015
DENTAS CO.,LTD.
6174
Aug. 07, 2015
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 21, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Aug. 18, 2015
DORYOKU Co.,Ltd.
1432
Jul. 16, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jul. 31, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 23, 2015
TSON CO.,LTD.
3456
Feb. 20, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Mar. 06, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Jan. 27, 2015
Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd.
7176
Dec. 24, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Jan. 13, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 20, 2014
E-COMETRUE Inc.
3693
Sep. 17, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 02, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 14, 2014
CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.
7170
Jun. 10, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 24, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 04, 2013
HEKI Co.,Ltd
3039
Apr. 30, 2013
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
May 16, 2013
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 25, 2012
Shintokyo Group Co.,Ltd.
6066
Aug. 22, 2012
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 05, 2012
[Link]
[Link]
May 28, 2012
GOYO foods Industry Co., Ltd. *
2230
Feb. 21, 2012
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mar. 06, 2012
[Link]
[Link]
(note)
･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check 'Quick search for a listed company'. (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
(note)
･The companies which have the mark * in 'Company name' have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).
(note)
･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:37:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
