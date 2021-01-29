Jan. 29, 2021TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO Market): C's Create Co.,Ltd

Log in
Listed Companies
Listing Date Issue Name Issue Code Receipt Date of Application Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information) 		Outline of Company Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers Date of Listing Approval Written Oath Articles of Incorporation
Feb. 25, 2021 J-base,Inc. 5073 Jan. 18, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. [Link] [Link]
Feb. 16, 2021 C's Create Co.,Ltd 8921 Jan. 13, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jan. 29, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Dec. 11, 2020 Geolocation Technology,Inc. 4018 Nov. 09, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
H.S.SECURITIES CO.,LTD. Nov. 20, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 16, 2020 Hokkaido Shika Sangyo Co.,Ltd. 7693 Oct. 09, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Oct. 23, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 28, 2020 Issunbou Co.,Ltd. 7355 Sep. 25, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Oct. 09, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 21, 2020 ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd. 5072 Sep. 18, 2020 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 06, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 02, 2020 BARCOS Co.,Ltd. 7790 Aug. 28, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 11, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 27, 2020 First Stage Corporation 2985 Apr. 24, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 14, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 25, 2020 C Channel Corporation 7691 Apr. 20, 2020 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 08, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 20, 2020 CURRENT MOTOR Corporation 7690 Apr. 17, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 07, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 28, 2020 Agent Inc. 7098 Mar. 25, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Apr. 08, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 27, 2020 YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD 1452 Jan. 24, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Feb. 07, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 25, 2019 QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd 7075 Oct. 17, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Nov. 01, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 26, 2019 SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD. 3448 Aug. 23, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 06, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 26, 2019 KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd. 7680 Aug. 23, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 06, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 20, 2019 Kips Co.,Ltd. 9465 Aug. 16, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 30, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 31, 2019 Liv-up Co.,Ltd. 2977 Jun. 27, 2019 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jul. 11, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 26, 2019 STG CO.,LTD. 5858 May 20, 2019 [Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 03, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 05, 2019 Maruc Co.,Ltd. 7056 Feb. 01, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 18, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 21, 2019 TAKA NET SERVICE Co.,Ltd. 7672 Jan. 18, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 08, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Dec. 19, 2018 Passlogy Co.,Ltd. 4426 Nov. 16, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Dec. 03, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 28, 2018 TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd. 6596 Oct. 23, 2018 [Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
IR Japan, Inc. Nov. 06, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 19, 2018 az-earth Co.,Ltd. 9276 Aug. 14, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Aug. 28, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 27, 2018 Frontier Inc. 4250 Jun. 14, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 29, 2018 [Link] [Link]
May 16, 2018 Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd. 1445 Apr. 13, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 27, 2018 [Link] [Link]
May 02, 2018 BiZright Technology Inc. 4383 Mar. 26, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 09, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 24, 2018 Youkosha Co.,Ltd. 6576 Mar. 22, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 05, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 26, 2018 Nissou Co.,Ltd. 1444 Jan. 18, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 05, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 30, 2017 PAPANETS CO.,Ltd. 9388 Sep. 25, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 10, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 24, 2017 SHOEI CO.,LTD. 3483 Sep. 20, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 04, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 17, 2017 KUBODERA CO.,LTD. 9261 Sep. 14, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 29, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 19, 2017 Fuji Techno Solutions Co.,Inc. 2336 Aug. 16, 2017 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Aug. 30, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 30, 2017 Tripleone Co.,ltd. 6695 May 26, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 09, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 03, 2017 YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD. 1440 Jan. 27, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 10, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 23, 2016 Computer Mind Co.,Ltd. 2452 May 20, 2016 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 03, 2016 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 11, 2015 DENTAS CO.,LTD. 6174 Aug. 07, 2015 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 21, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Aug. 18, 2015 DORYOKU Co.,Ltd. 1432 Jul. 16, 2015 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jul. 31, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 23, 2015 TSON CO.,LTD. 3456 Feb. 20, 2015 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Mar. 06, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Jan. 27, 2015 Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd. 7176 Dec. 24, 2014 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Jan. 13, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 20, 2014 E-COMETRUE Inc. 3693 Sep. 17, 2014 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 02, 2014 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 14, 2014 CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 7170 Jun. 10, 2014 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 24, 2014 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 04, 2013 HEKI Co.,Ltd 3039 Apr. 30, 2013 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. May 16, 2013 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 25, 2012 Shintokyo Group Co.,Ltd. 6066 Aug. 22, 2012 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 05, 2012 [Link] [Link]
May 28, 2012 GOYO foods Industry Co., Ltd. * 2230 Feb. 21, 2012 [Link][Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Mar. 06, 2012 [Link] [Link]
(note)
  • ･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check 'Quick search for a listed company'. (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
(note)
  • ･The companies which have the mark * in 'Company name' have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).
(note)
  • ･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
