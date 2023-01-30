Jan. 30, 2023TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 Other Issue

Market News

Jan. 30, 2023 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and 1 Other Issue

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as the following issues.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted

（１）Issue Name SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1313, Product: ETF)

Samsung KODEX Samsung Group Securities Exchange Traded Investment Trust [Share] beneficiary certificates

(Code: 1584, Product: ETF) （２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Jan. 30, 2023 (Mon.) to Feb. 28, 2023 (Tue.) （３）Delisting Date Mar. 1, 2023 (Wed.)

(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the above beneficiary certificates should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date. （４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 606 as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Rule 1119 of the same Regulations （５）Reason Due to submission of delisting application by the management company pertaining to SAMSUNG KODEX200 SECURITIES EXCHANGE TRADED FUND [STOCK] and Samsung KODEX Samsung Group Securities Exchange Traded Investment Trust [Share] (hereinafter "the ETFs") on Jan.23, 2023 and determination of delisting by TSE on Jan. 30, 2023.

２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

Beneficiary certificates of the ETFs will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jan. 31, 2023 (Tue.) inclusive.

- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions

- Trading margin for when-issued transactions

- Trading participant security money

- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.