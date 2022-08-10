Japan Exchange : Aug. 10, 2022JPXIInformation JPXI Launches One-Stop Platform for Listed Company ESG Disclosure "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) has collaborated with DATAZORA, Inc. (CEO: Aram Zinzalian), a company which collects and disseminates a wide range of listed company IR information and other information, to establish "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version)," a new portal which collects*1 links to ESG-related information disclosed by Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)-listed companies on their own websites*2 and enables users such as investors and shareholders to search and browse this information in a single place free of charge. The new portal is scheduled to launch around fall 2022.
In recent years, the responses of companies to issues affecting the sustainability of their business activities have become a point of focus for a wide range of institutional investors when evaluating corporate value from a medium- to long-term perspective. As such, ESG-related information disclosed by listed companies is becoming increasingly important. However, since much of this information is disclosed on the websites of each listed company, there have been grievances from investors and other users about the burden of collecting information, as a comprehensive grasp of the information would require checking every single website separately. To solve this issue, "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version)" will provide a list of links to all information related to ESG disclosed on each company's website. As the links will be collected by DATAZORA, we hope that this will enable listed companies to communicate their ESG-related information to a wider range of investors and shareholders without increasing the burden of IR operations, while for investors and shareholders, we hope that accessibility to each company's website will improve, leading to a reduction in the burden of information gathering.*3
Data will be collected by DATAZORA.
IR, PR, or sustainability-related pages, for example.
For users who require more advanced functions, DATAZORA offers paid services (only available in Japanese).
Overview of JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version) (only available in Japanese)
This service will be a web portal which collects links to ESG-related information disclosed by TSE-listed companies on their websites and will enable users to search and browse this information in a single place free of charge.
ESG-related information disclosed on each company's website for the most recent three months will be displayed on the portal (the search results page will display a maximum of 200 items. If the search results exceed this, please narrow down the search).
DATAZORA will collect information from pages related to IR, PR, and sustainability on each company's website, and pages which contain links to integrated reports and sustainability reports, for instance. When information is updated, it will be posted on the JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version).
The information collected will be the URL of the page containing ESG-related information, the date of disclosure, and the headline (title).
Scheduled launch date: Around fall 2022 (in order to gather opinions from listed companies, investors, and others and to verify the portal's usefulness, we will launch a beta version first).
Example of Home Screen
Reference: Overview of Paid Services Provided by DATAZORA (only available in Japanese)
DATAZORA offers four paid services including API services where users can automatically obtain information equivalent to that posted on the JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version) or a wider range of information such as other IR information. For more information on these, please refer to "Product Overview" provided by DATAZORA.
KIJI API is an API that outputs links to and disclosure dates and headlines (titles) of a wide range of documents disclosed on websites of TSE-listed companies (including documents not disclosed via EDINET and TDnet).
(Some reports containing ESG information such as integrated reports and sustainability reports are included, but inclusion is limited compared to the "ESG REPORT API" which specializes in these kinds of reports.)
The service covers all TSE-listed companies and provides approximately 50,000 items per month.
Data from December 31, 2021 are available.
KIJI ESG API
This service provides only the ESG-related information covered by KIJI API.
ESG REPORT API
This API outputs links to reports that contain ESG information such as integrated reports, sustainability reports, environmental reports, and CSR reports obtained from the websites of TSE-listed companies, by fiscal year.
It covers approximately 850 TSE-listed companies. Data from 2019 are available.
ESG REPORT KPI DATA
This service provides non-financial data extracted from reports (PDF) published by TSE-listed companies that contain ESG information such as integrated reports, sustainability reports, environmental reports, and CSR reports and from sustainability-related webpages (HTML) on listed company websites, in a CSV file format.
Uses can use the file for their own calculation of ESG scores or analysis on ESG data.
It covers approximately 850 TSE-listed companies. Data from 2019 are available.
How to apply
Please contact us via the below information.
Contact
JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., Frontier Development, Data Service Development Group,
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141 (Operator)
E-mail:inf dev@jpx.co.jp
