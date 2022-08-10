Japan Exchange : Aug. 10, 2022JPXIInformation JPXI Launches One-Stop Platform for Listed Company ESG Disclosure "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

News Release

Aug. 10, 2022 JPXI JPXI Launches One-Stop Platform for Listed Company ESG Disclosure "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) has collaborated with DATAZORA, Inc. (CEO: Aram Zinzalian), a company which collects and disseminates a wide range of listed company IR information and other information, to establish "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version)," a new portal which collects*1 links to ESG-related information disclosed by Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)-listed companies on their own websites*2 and enables users such as investors and shareholders to search and browse this information in a single place free of charge. The new portal is scheduled to launch around fall 2022.

In recent years, the responses of companies to issues affecting the sustainability of their business activities have become a point of focus for a wide range of institutional investors when evaluating corporate value from a medium- to long-term perspective. As such, ESG-related information disclosed by listed companies is becoming increasingly important. However, since much of this information is disclosed on the websites of each listed company, there have been grievances from investors and other users about the burden of collecting information, as a comprehensive grasp of the information would require checking every single website separately. To solve this issue, "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version)" will provide a list of links to all information related to ESG disclosed on each company's website. As the links will be collected by DATAZORA, we hope that this will enable listed companies to communicate their ESG-related information to a wider range of investors and shareholders without increasing the burden of IR operations, while for investors and shareholders, we hope that accessibility to each company's website will improve, leading to a reduction in the burden of information gathering.*3