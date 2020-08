Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 126 B 1 195 M 1 195 M Net income 2021 46 473 M 439 M 439 M Net cash 2021 125 B 1 180 M 1 180 M P/E ratio 2021 31,4x Yield 2021 1,94% Capitalization 1 459 B 13 779 M 13 785 M EV / Sales 2021 10,6x EV / Sales 2022 10,1x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,1% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 260,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 726,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -4,62% Spread / Average Target -17,1% Spread / Lowest Target -27,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 41.24% 13 779 CME GROUP INC. -13.38% 62 351 ASX LIMITED 12.46% 12 226 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 17.69% 10 239 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 35.55% 4 403 PLUS500 LTD. 64.00% 2 015