Japan Exchange : Aug. 24, 2022OSE Price Limits for Options Trading (from September 1, 2022)
Price Limits
Price Limit Ranges
Please refer to the link below for our Price Limit Ranges of Futures and Options products.
Price Limit Ranges of Index Options Products
The price limit ranges for Nikkei 225 options, TOPIX options and JPX-Nikkei 400 options are revised on a quarterly basis (March, June, September and December).
The price limit range from the trade date ending on June 1, 2022 to the end of the day session on August 31, 2022.
Normal
1st Expansion
2nd Expansion
Nikkei 225 Options (Including Weekly Opitions)
(Reference price)
less than 50 yen
50 yen or more to less than 200 yen
200 yen or more to less than 500 yen
500 yen or more
1,060 yen
1,600 yen
2,130 yen
2,930 yen
1,860 yen
2,400 yen
2,930 yen
3,730 yen
2,660 yen
3,200 yen
3,730 yen
4,530 yen
TOPIX Options
(Reference price)
less than 5 points
5 points or more to less than 20 points
20 points or more to less than 50 points
50 points or more
75.0 points
112.5 points
150.0 points
206.5 points
131.0 points
168.5 points
206.0 points
262.5 points
187.0 points
224.5 points
262.0 points
318.5 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 Options
(Reference price)
less than 50 points
50 points or more to less than 200 points
200 points or more to less than 500 points
500 points or more
675 points
1,015 points
1,355 points
1,860 points
1,180 points
1,520 points
1,860 points
2,365 points
1,685 points
2,025 points
2,365 points
2,870 points
The price limit range from the trade date ending on September 1, 2022 to the end of the day session on November 30, 2022.
Normal
1st Expansion
2nd Expansion
Nikkei 225 Options (Including Weekly Opitions)
(Reference price)
less than 50 yen
50 yen or more to less than 200 yen
200 yen or more to less than 500 yen
500 yen or more
1,120 yen
1,690 yen
2,250 yen
3,100 yen
1,960 yen
2,530 yen
3,090 yen
3,940 yen
2,800 yen
3,370 yen
3,930 yen
4,780 yen
TOPIX Options
(Reference price)
less than 5 points
5 points or more to less than 20 points
20 points or more to less than 50 points
50 points or more
78.0 points
117.5 points
156.5 points
215.5 points
136.5 points
176.0 points
215.0 points
274.0 points
195.0 points
234.5 points
273.5 points
332.5 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 Options
(Reference price)
less than 50 points
50 points or more to less than 200 points
200 points or more to less than 500 points
500 points or more
705 points
1,055 points
1,410 points
1,935 points
1,230 points
1,580 points
1,935 points
2,460 points
1,755 points
2,105 points
2,460 points
2,985 points
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:37:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
