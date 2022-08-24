Japan Exchange : Aug. 24, 2022OSE Price Limits for Options Trading (from September 1, 2022)

Normal 1st Expansion 2nd Expansion

Nikkei 225 Options (Including Weekly Opitions)

(Reference price)

less than 50 yen

50 yen or more to less than 200 yen

200 yen or more to less than 500 yen

500 yen or more



1,060 yen

1,600 yen

2,130 yen

2,930 yen



1,860 yen

2,400 yen

2,930 yen

3,730 yen



2,660 yen

3,200 yen

3,730 yen

4,530 yen

TOPIX Options

(Reference price)

less than 5 points

5 points or more to less than 20 points

20 points or more to less than 50 points

50 points or more



75.0 points

112.5 points

150.0 points

206.5 points



131.0 points

168.5 points

206.0 points

262.5 points



187.0 points

224.5 points

262.0 points

318.5 points