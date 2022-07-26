Japan Exchange : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited

Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO
Contact:
Lin Kay, Executive Officer (Corporate Communications and Investor Relations)
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of start of dividend payment:
－
Preparation of 1Q earnings presentation material:
Yes
Holding of 1Q earnings announcement:
None
1. Consolidated financial results for three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(Figures less than a million yen are omitted)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages represent changes year on year)
Net income
Operating
Operating
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Comprehensive
revenue
income
income tax
owners of the
income
parent company
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Three months ended
33,576
3.3
17,777
(3.7)
17,790
(3.7)
12,342
(1.4)
12,089
(1.6)
12,364
(2.8)
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
32,503
(0.5)
18,459
0.5
18,471
0.3
12,516
2.1
12,291
1.7
12,724
4.8
June 30, 2021
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
yen
yen
Three months ended
22.93
June 30, 2022
－
Three months ended
23.02－
June 30, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total equity attributable to
Ratio of total equity
attributable to owners of
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent
the parent company to
company
total assets
Mil. yen
Mil. yen
Mil. yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
76,048,180
310,098
301,646
0.4
As of March 31, 2022
71,463,434
323,852
315,653
0.4
Note: Sizable amounts of "clearing business financial assets and liabilities" and "deposits from clearing participants" pertaining to clearing business conducted by consolidated subsidiary Japan Securities Clearing Corporation are included in assets and liabilities of JPX Group (meaning JPX and its subsidiaries). For JPX Group's financial position excluding "clearing business financial assets and liabilities" and "deposits from clearing participants", etc., see "1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION - (2) Explanation on Financial Position" on Page 4 of the Appendix.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended
26.00
46.00
72.00
March 31, 2022
－
－
Year ending
－
March 31, 2023
Year ending March 31,
26.00
26.00
52.00
2023 (Forecast)
－
Note1: Change in dividends forecast from the most recent announcement: None
Note2: Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ordinary dividend ¥31; special dividend ¥15.
3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages represent changes year on year)
Net income
Operating
Operating
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Basic earnings
revenue
income
income tax
owners of the
per share
parent company
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
yen
Year ending
132,500
(2.2)
65,500
(10.9)
65,500
(10.8)
45,500
(10.5)
45,000
(9.9)
85.42
March 31, 2023
Note: Change in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: None
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies/changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2022:
528,578,441
As of March 31, 2022:
528,578,441
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
As of June 30, 2022:
1,938,843
As of March 31, 2022:
1,037,782
3)
Average number of shares:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
527,204,054
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
533,875,558
•This release is outside the scope of the quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit firms.
•Explanation on appropriate use of forecast and other special items
This material contains an earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results, etc. to be materially different from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
(Appendix)
Contents of Appendix
QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION …2
Explanation on Operating Results …2
Explanation on Financial Position …4
Explanation on Forecast Information such as Consolidated Earnings Forecast, etc. …5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES …6
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …6
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income …8
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …9
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …10
Notes on Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements …12
(Note on Going-Concern Assumption) …12 (Operating Revenue) …12
(Operating Expenses) …12
- 1 -
1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION
(1) Explanation on Operating Results
During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥33,576 million (increased 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥16,397 million (increased 13.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,777 million (decreased 3.7% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥17,790 million (decreased 3.7% year on year).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥12,089 million (decreased 1.6% year on year).
(Operating revenue)
1) Trading services revenue
Trading services revenue is comprised of "transaction fees" based on the value of cash equities traded or volume of financial and commodity derivatives traded, "basic fees" based on the types of the trading participant's trading qualification, "access fees" based on the number of orders, "trading system facilities usage fees" based on the types of trading system facilities used, and other similar fees.
During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, trading services revenue increased 8.8% year on year to ¥13,479 million due mainly to an increase in revenue from transaction fees resulting from year-on-year increases in trading value of cash equities and trading volume of financial derivatives.
Breakdown of trading services revenue
(Mil. yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Change (%)
Trading services revenue
12,391
13,479
8.8
Transaction fees
9,969
10,944
9.8
Cash equities
7,398
7,898
6.8
Financial derivatives
2,176
2,694
23.8
TOPIX futures transactions
449
505
12.4
Nikkei 225 futures transactions*
846
1,184
40.0
Nikkei 225 options transactions**
494
534
8.0
10-year JGB futures transactions
338
417
23.2
Others
47
52
10.6
Commodity derivatives
394
352
(10.8)
Basic fees
250
248
(0.9)
Access fees
1,230
1,341
9.1
Trading system facilities usage fees
918
916
(0.2)
Others
22
28
22.7
*Figures include Nikkei 225 mini futures transactions. **Figures exclude Nikkei 225 weekly options transactions.
2) Clearing services revenue
Clearing services revenue is comprised of clearing fees related to the assumption of obligations of financial instrument transactions carried out by Japan Securities Clearing Corporation and other similar fees.
During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, clearing services revenue increased 7.1% year on year to ¥7,273 million.
- 2 -
