Japan Exchange : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited

1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

(1) Explanation on Operating Results

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥33,576 million (increased 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥16,397 million (increased 13.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,777 million (decreased 3.7% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥17,790 million (decreased 3.7% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥12,089 million (decreased 1.6% year on year).

(Operating revenue)

1) Trading services revenue

Trading services revenue is comprised of "transaction fees" based on the value of cash equities traded or volume of financial and commodity derivatives traded, "basic fees" based on the types of the trading participant's trading qualification, "access fees" based on the number of orders, "trading system facilities usage fees" based on the types of trading system facilities used, and other similar fees.

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, trading services revenue increased 8.8% year on year to ¥13,479 million due mainly to an increase in revenue from transaction fees resulting from year-on-year increases in trading value of cash equities and trading volume of financial derivatives.

Breakdown of trading services revenue

(Mil. yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Change (%) Trading services revenue 12,391 13,479 8.8 Transaction fees 9,969 10,944 9.8 Cash equities 7,398 7,898 6.8 Financial derivatives 2,176 2,694 23.8 TOPIX futures transactions 449 505 12.4 Nikkei 225 futures transactions* 846 1,184 40.0 Nikkei 225 options transactions** 494 534 8.0 10-year JGB futures transactions 338 417 23.2 Others 47 52 10.6 Commodity derivatives 394 352 (10.8) Basic fees 250 248 (0.9) Access fees 1,230 1,341 9.1 Trading system facilities usage fees 918 916 (0.2) Others 22 28 22.7

*Figures include Nikkei 225 mini futures transactions. **Figures exclude Nikkei 225 weekly options transactions.

2) Clearing services revenue

Clearing services revenue is comprised of clearing fees related to the assumption of obligations of financial instrument transactions carried out by Japan Securities Clearing Corporation and other similar fees.

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, clearing services revenue increased 7.1% year on year to ¥7,273 million.