  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17 2022-07-27 am EDT
2164.50 JPY   -1.10%
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 27, 2022JPXDisclosure Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited

07/26/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
(Reference Translation)

July 27, 2022

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022

(Based on IFRS), unaudited

Company name:

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo

Code number:

8697

URL: https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

Contact:

Lin Kay, Executive Officer (Corporate Communications and Investor Relations)

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of start of dividend payment:

Preparation of 1Q earnings presentation material:

Yes

Holding of 1Q earnings announcement:

None

1. Consolidated financial results for three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(Figures less than a million yen are omitted)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages represent changes year on year)

Net income

Operating

Operating

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Comprehensive

revenue

income

income tax

owners of the

income

parent company

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Three months ended

33,576

3.3

17,777

(3.7)

17,790

(3.7)

12,342

(1.4)

12,089

(1.6)

12,364

(2.8)

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

32,503

(0.5)

18,459

0.5

18,471

0.3

12,516

2.1

12,291

1.7

12,724

4.8

June 30, 2021

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

yen

yen

Three months ended

22.93

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

23.02

June 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total equity attributable to

Ratio of total equity

attributable to owners of

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent

the parent company to

company

total assets

Mil. yen

Mil. yen

Mil. yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

76,048,180

310,098

301,646

0.4

As of March 31, 2022

71,463,434

323,852

315,653

0.4

Note: Sizable amounts of "clearing business financial assets and liabilities" and "deposits from clearing participants" pertaining to clearing business conducted by consolidated subsidiary Japan Securities Clearing Corporation are included in assets and liabilities of JPX Group (meaning JPX and its subsidiaries). For JPX Group's financial position excluding "clearing business financial assets and liabilities" and "deposits from clearing participants", etc., see "1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION - (2) Explanation on Financial Position" on Page 4 of the Appendix.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended

26.00

46.00

72.00

March 31, 2022

Year ending

March 31, 2023

Year ending March 31,

26.00

26.00

52.00

2023 (Forecast)

Note1: Change in dividends forecast from the most recent announcement: None

Note2: Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ordinary dividend ¥31; special dividend ¥15.

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages represent changes year on year)

Net income

Operating

Operating

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Basic earnings

revenue

income

income tax

owners of the

per share

parent company

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

yen

Year ending

132,500

(2.2)

65,500

(10.9)

65,500

(10.8)

45,500

(10.5)

45,000

(9.9)

85.42

March 31, 2023

Note: Change in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: None

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies/changes in accounting estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2022:

528,578,441

As of March 31, 2022:

528,578,441

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

As of June 30, 2022:

1,938,843

As of March 31, 2022:

1,037,782

3)

Average number of shares:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

527,204,054

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

533,875,558

•This release is outside the scope of the quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit firms.

•Explanation on appropriate use of forecast and other special items

This material contains an earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results, etc. to be materially different from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

(Appendix)

Contents of Appendix

  1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION …2
    1. Explanation on Operating Results …2
    2. Explanation on Financial Position …4
    3. Explanation on Forecast Information such as Consolidated Earnings Forecast, etc. …5
  3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES …6
    1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …6
    2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income …8
    3. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …9
    4. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …10
    5. Notes on Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements …12

(Note on Going-Concern Assumption) …12 (Operating Revenue) …12

(Operating Expenses) …12

- 1 -

1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

(1) Explanation on Operating Results

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥33,576 million (increased 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥16,397 million (increased 13.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,777 million (decreased 3.7% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥17,790 million (decreased 3.7% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥12,089 million (decreased 1.6% year on year).

(Operating revenue)

1) Trading services revenue

Trading services revenue is comprised of "transaction fees" based on the value of cash equities traded or volume of financial and commodity derivatives traded, "basic fees" based on the types of the trading participant's trading qualification, "access fees" based on the number of orders, "trading system facilities usage fees" based on the types of trading system facilities used, and other similar fees.

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, trading services revenue increased 8.8% year on year to ¥13,479 million due mainly to an increase in revenue from transaction fees resulting from year-on-year increases in trading value of cash equities and trading volume of financial derivatives.

Breakdown of trading services revenue

(Mil. yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Change (%)

Trading services revenue

12,391

13,479

8.8

Transaction fees

9,969

10,944

9.8

Cash equities

7,398

7,898

6.8

Financial derivatives

2,176

2,694

23.8

TOPIX futures transactions

449

505

12.4

Nikkei 225 futures transactions*

846

1,184

40.0

Nikkei 225 options transactions**

494

534

8.0

10-year JGB futures transactions

338

417

23.2

Others

47

52

10.6

Commodity derivatives

394

352

(10.8)

Basic fees

250

248

(0.9)

Access fees

1,230

1,341

9.1

Trading system facilities usage fees

918

916

(0.2)

Others

22

28

22.7

*Figures include Nikkei 225 mini futures transactions. **Figures exclude Nikkei 225 weekly options transactions.

2) Clearing services revenue

Clearing services revenue is comprised of clearing fees related to the assumption of obligations of financial instrument transactions carried out by Japan Securities Clearing Corporation and other similar fees.

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter, clearing services revenue increased 7.1% year on year to ¥7,273 million.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
