Japan Exchange : Dec. 01, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 216 M 1 216 M Net income 2021 46 443 M 445 M 445 M Net cash 2021 126 B 1 205 M 1 205 M P/E ratio 2021 29,8x Yield 2021 2,04% Capitalization 1 383 B 13 253 M 13 248 M EV / Sales 2021 9,90x EV / Sales 2022 9,42x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 173,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 583,50 JPY Spread / Highest target -11,0% Spread / Average Target -15,9% Spread / Lowest Target -21,8% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 33.11% 13 253 CME GROUP INC. -12.80% 62 834 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 28.69% 11 224 ASX LIMITED -1.21% 10 970 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 36.89% 4 502 PLUS500 LTD. 75.40% 2 154